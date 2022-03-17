HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are actively investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening.

According to police, a 22-year-old was taken to the hospital after they were allegedly stabbed near the area of Thirlwell Avenue and West Court in Hazleton. Police had the crime scene taped off at South Poplar Street.









Officers say the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. and police are now gathering evidence as they investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you as information becomes available.