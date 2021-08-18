Hazleton police investigate robbery of 96-year-old man

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton City Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 on the 500 block of Muir Avenue.

Police say individuals in a black minivan approached a 96-year-old male and offered him jewelry. They say an unidentified female placed a chain around the male’s neck, as she simultaneously removed the chain he was already wearing.





The individuals then fled the scene in what police say appears to be a black Chrysler minivan, with a possible Georgia registration plate.

Hazleton police are attempting to locate the vehicle and identify the individuals involved in the alleged theft. Anyone who has information regarding the incident that could help with the investigation, please contact 911 and ask to speak with a Hazleton City police officer.

Those with any information may also contact Patrolman Svoronos at 570-459-4940 ext: 212, and leave a message.