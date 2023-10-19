HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police announced Thursday that officers are trying to identify a man accused of a vehicle break-in and debit card thefts.

Police say on Saturday, September 30, around 8:13 a.m. officers responded to the area of Branch Court and West 13th Street for a reported vehicle break-in that occurred sometime during the night.

Law enforcement said the victim told police her black bag, bank cards, and other cards were taken from the vehicle. The victim also reported two fraudulent charges on her debit card from Walmart in Tamaqua.

Courtesy: Hazleton City Police Department

Officers say they contacted Walmart and received pictures of the man (seen above) who allegedly used the card and the black Mercedes Benz he was driving.

Hazleton City police ask anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or his vehicle to contact Partolman veet at 570-459-4940 ext:227 or by email at Pveet@hazletonpd.org.