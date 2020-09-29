Hazleton Police Department raising money for body cameras

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Hazelton Police Department is raising money in hopes to purchase body cameras for their officers.

The department has recently made a plea to city council, and the Hazelton community, to help purchase the cameras.

The department is selling mugs for $12 each to raise money. They are able to be purchased by contacting the mayor’s office or going to Mayor Jeff Cusat’s Facebook page. The money will go directly to purchasing body cameras.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more about the importance of the tool with the acting chief of police in the current climate on Eyewitness News at 7.