HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police announce the loss of K-9 Echo after serving on the force for eight years.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, for the passed eight years, K-9 Echo served the citizens of Hazleton with Cpl. George Schaffer.

Officials say K-9 Echo began with the Hazleton Police Department in January of 2014. He was involved in numerous arrests, and search warrants alongside local, state, and federal agencies, where he was a member of the Hazleton Special Operations Group and assisted to take offenders into custody.

Officers stated K-9 Echo will be missed by the department and the Hazleton community.