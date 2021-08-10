Hazleton Police charge man with drug and firearm charges after finding him passed out in a car

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police responded to a call for an unresponsive male inside a vehicle.

According to police when law enforcement arrived on scene on the 700 block of Poplar Street, near City View Park, they found John Tobias, 48, inside a black Sedan by the rear entrance of the park.

Police say Tobias had a loaded Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, which he did not have a valid concealed carry permit along with a vial of suspected crystal methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Tobias was taken into custody on site.

Tobias is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

