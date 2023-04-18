HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Hazleton is using hi-tech cameras to help fight crime.

It’s called the “Flock Camera System,” with more than 50 cameras taking photos of every vehicle that enters the city.

The Police Chief says the system has helped solve crimes and possibly deter other crimes from taking place.

The new camera system helped lead to the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting near the city last Friday.

According to law enforcement, the system is now being updated to enable the cameras to detect gunshots.

