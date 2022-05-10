HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Police Department, PennDOT, and the Northeast Highway Safety Program met on Wednesday to discuss pedestrian safety and what the police are going to do to enforce pedestrian laws in the city.

As temperatures climb for the summer and kids are let out of school, more and more people are getting out and about. PennDOT, the Northeast Highway Safety Program, and local Hazleton officials are asking everyone to be mindful of their surroundings when driving.

Recent data has shown that they have a few trouble spots that are at higher risk for pedestrian injury and fatalities. This campaign hopes to mitigate those risks.

Reporter Thomas Battle will have the full report tonight on Eyewitness News.