Hazleton PD officer charged with burglarizing Kelayres home involved in explosion

KELAYRES, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made following a burglary that took place earlier this year that targeted the home in Kelayres where officials are investigating an explosion.

Police say 31-year-old Ladell Hannon, who is an officer with Hazleton Police Department, burglarized the home where an explosive device was planted outside Tuesday morning.

The burglary happened on October 28 of this year, according to police. While investigating the blast, which is being called attempted homicide officers say, they discovered that Hannon had entered the home and removed/stole items.

Hannon was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and theft.

Hannon is currently being held at Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.