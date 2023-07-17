HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Hazleton Police Department is investigating a string of several Monday morning burglaries in the city.

Police say the first report of a break-in came in around 3:00 a.m. in the 600 block of West 15th Street. Officers say they investigated the scene and noticed damage on the side of the building. Law enforcement evaluated the scene and learned someone broke in and stole money as well as several other items.

Officials said they responded to a second report of a break-in around 7:00 a.m. in the 100 block of East Green Street. Police said an unknown person or group broke into the business and stole cash and tools between 7:00 a.m. Sunday and 7:00 a.m. Monday.

About an hour later, authorities say they received a report for a third burglary in the 800 block of North Locust Street. Investigators said an unknown group entered the business overnight and caused damage to the building.

Police say they have video surveillance showing two people inside one of the businesses. They tell 28/22 News one person was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and the second was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Hazleton Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact their detective division at (570)459-4943.