HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton City Police Department located at 40 North Church Street, is now recognized as one of the official eight “Safe Centers” in Luzerne County.

According to a press release, as of Monday, September 25, it was hereby ordered that the Hazleton Police Department is now recognized as one of the eight Safe Centers in Luzerne County.

Hazleton City Police Department will now be able to assist victims in filing for Emergency Protection from Abuse Orders or PFA’s.

Police say an emergency PFA is a magisterial district judge’s, after-hours order, and it only lasts until the next business day that the court is open.

A person needing and qualifying for protection can get an emergency PFA order at any time of day or night, on weekdays, weekends, and holidays, whenever the court is unavailable can now go to the Hazleton City Police Department for help in doing so.

For more information contact the Hazleton City police at 570-459-4910.