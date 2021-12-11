Hazleton overdose ends in arrest

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Friday Detectives of the Hazleton Police Department and Patrol Officers arrested Victor Manuel Tejeda of Hazleton on a felony arrest warrant issued by the Narcotics Unit in August 2021.

The warrant stemmed from an investigation of a double overdose in a residence on South Church Street in April of 2021. Both overdosing males were given medical treatment on scene before being transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton. Tejeda was one of the males on scene.

According to Police, during the initial investigation, Tejeda was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl.

Police reports state that the warrant was filed in August, and during the month of September Detectives received the lab results confirming the belief that the substance found on Tejeda was fentanyl.

Police report that Tejeda was in possession of over 550 individual doses.

Tejeda was arraigned on two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Tejeda was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.