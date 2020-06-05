Live Now
PA Governor Wolf and Department of Health COVID-19 Update
Coronavirus

Hazleton officials send preemptive open letter to public about protests

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton City Council sent an open letter to the public regarding recent protests around the nation in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Council members say the intent of the letter is to bring the community together. However, questions are being raised by some people whether the letter could actually have the unintended affect of intensifying emotions in the city.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the story coming up on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos