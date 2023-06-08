HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Luzerne County caused damage to an apartment building, Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on scene in the 700 block of North Church Street in Hazleton just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning to find heavy smoke coming from the basement apartments.

The State Police Fire Marshall on the scene confirmed with Eyewitness News, a tenant was charging the battery for his scooter when it exploded, causing the blaze.

Although no one was reportedly injured, four residents were displaced due to the fire.