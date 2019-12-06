Hazleton Mayor, Council at Odds on Tax Increase Amount

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) There is a debate taking place in Hazleton over the proposed city budget.

Mayor Jeff Cusat wants to raise property taxes by 5 percent, arguing the money is needed to keep the “lights on”, and keep city services where they are currently.

But City Council has proposed a budget with a 2 or 3 percent hike. Saying it has found new revenue sources.

The Mayor says Council’s budget is made of fantasy numbers. Caught in the middle as usual, are taxpayers.

