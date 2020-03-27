Hazleton mayor anticipates spike in COVID-19 cases

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Mayor of Hazleton is sounding the alarm about the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. Mayor Jeff Cusat believes Hazleton will have more COVID-19 cases than any other community in Luzerne County.

Cusat says there are several factors that he believes will lead to a major problem with COVID-19 in the city. Hazleton is the second largest city in Luzerne County with Wilkes-Barre being the largest but Mayor Cusat thinks…

“I think the make up of the city is very unique. We are very small in size but yet we are densely populated. So, there are 30,000 to 35,000 people in a six square mile vicinity,” said Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Another factor in the equation, based on Cusat’s information…

“There are a lot of people that have family here and New York. They come back and forth on a regular basis. We all know what’s going on in New York City and New Jersey and first instinct would be to go to your family which happens to be here in Hazleton,” said Cusat.

He says he’s in almost daily contact with officials at Lehigh Valley Hospital about his concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Jodi Lenko, the vice-chairperson of the hospital’s Department of Medicine. She could not comment on the mayor’s concerns but did say the hospital already had plans in motion to deal with local COVID-19 cases.

“We have had a plan in place the past two weeks, our first testing site opened on March 13. We’ve been trying to get ahead of this instead of chasing it. So, we had the one testing site opened, now we have second testing site opened on 14th Street,” said Dr. Jodi Lenko, Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.

When asked, “What should people do if they think they are infected with the coronavirus?”

She replied, “The best advice, try not to show up at the hospital or express care or urgent care. Please call your family doctor your pediatrician or use other methods on our website.”

Dr. Lenko says that people have to follow CDC recommendations and practice safe social distancing methods.

