Hazleton man wanted, accused of leading police on high-speed chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton City Police Department says a driver led them on a high-speed chase while discarding drugs outside the window Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:00 p.m. officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver 2008 Infinity G35x sedan on West 15th Street for suspected drug activity.

Officials say the driver, Jayolijah E. Torrez, 19, of Hazleton, failed to stop and led officers on a high-speed chase of 80 miles per hour from West Hazleton into Hazle Township.

During the pursuit, police say they observed items being thrown from the vehicle along the Airport Beltway. In the investigation, officers stated they recovered suspected fentanyl, fentanyl pills, cocaine, and methamphetamine within those same discarded items.

Police say the pursuit ended when officers lost sight of the vehicle traveling along North Church Street towards Hazleton. Pennsylvania State Police provided information regarding the location of the abandoned vehicle that was still running, in the area of East 22nd Street and Seybert Street.

Once arriving on the scene, officers and troopers searched the area but Torrez and two male passengers could not be found.

Police have issued a felony arrest warrant for Torrez and urged him to surrender himself to the Hazleton Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding Torrez’s location and the identity and location of the two passengers please contact the police by dialing 911.