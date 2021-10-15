Man standing in dumpster arrested on multiple drug charges in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Hazleton arrested a man for a parole violation and drug charges after they noticed him standing in a dumpster last month.

According to police, on Tuesday, September 28 just before noon, Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Detectives observed Timothy M. Oakes, 39, of Freeland, standing in a dumpster in the 60 block of South Locust Street.

Police say, upon gathering Oakes’ information, they realized he had a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation. Officers conducted a search and say they found Oakes to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, liquid marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Oakes was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing for Oakes is scheduled for Thursday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. at the Luzerne County Central Court