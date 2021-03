SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Investigators say that 39-year-old Andres Santos of Hazleton was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing the identity of a victim and using it to obtain government benefits worth $11,000 including healthcare and food assistance in February of 2019.

Investigators say Santos used the name, social security number and birth date of the victim and misrepresented his citizenship status in order to qualify for the benefits.