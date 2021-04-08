Hazleton man sentenced to over 6 years imprisonment on drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hazleton man has been sentenced to 78 months imprisonment for conspiring to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler says Alex Pazmino, 36, was arrested after he received a substantial delivery of methamphetamine from California. Pazmino subsequently pleaded guilty, admitting to conspiring to distribute over 1.5 kg of meth.

After his release from prison, Pazmino will be serving four years of supervised release.