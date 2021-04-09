Hazleton man sentenced to 30 months in prison for stalking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The US Attorney of the Middle District of Pennsylvania says 49-year-old Gregory Rossi of Hazleton was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday for stalking a victim from August 1, 2018 through August 27, 2019 while a PFA was in place which he plead guilty to in December of 2019.

Investigators say he also had dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition confiscated when he was arrested by order of the judge.