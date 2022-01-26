Hazleton man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm offenses, faces deportation

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man was sentenced for drug and firearm offenses he was arrested for back in 2019.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Carlos Castillo has been sentenced to four years and three months of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In June of 2019, police say Castillo was found to be in possession of “hundreds of grams” of bulk fentanyl, 70,000 empty bags, and a handgun.

The release goes on to say that as Castillo is not a US citizen, he faces deportation back to the Dominican Republic.