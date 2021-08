LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, a Hazleton man was sentenced for stabbing another man to death in a parking lot in September, 2015.

Police say the incident took place at a parking lot on Grant Street in Hazleton. 45-year-old Gene Hawkins was charged for the murder in 2015.

Nearly six years later, Hawkins was sentenced to 20 to 40 years at a state prison for the murder.