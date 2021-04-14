Hazleton man indicted on drug and firearm charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Michael Shirley, 28, of Hazleton has been indicted on drug and firearm offenses, the US Attorney of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

According to the US Attorney, Shirley has been accused of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

They say he is also accused of having a rifle used in the drug offenses that he is legally prohibited to have as a convicted felon.

