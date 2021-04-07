Hazleton man indicted for drug trafficking, firearms offenses

SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hazleton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler says the indictment alleges that William Heck, 40, was in possession of more than 40 grams of methamphetamine and owned a gun despite already being a convicted felon. Brandler says Heck also had fentanyl meant for distribution in the area.

If found guilty, Heck faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum life term.