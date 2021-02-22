Hazleton man facing charges for drug possession, endangering a child

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County man is facing a number of charges after officials say they found illicit drugs in his home.

Members with Luzerne County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, Hanover Township Narcotics Unit and officers with the Nanticoke and Newport Twp. Police Departments served a search warrant on Tuesday morning to 38-year-old Jamaree (Chicago) Henson.

During the warrant serve, officers say they recovered fentanyl and other marijuana products.

Due to the location of the drugs recovered, Henson is facing three counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Officers say they recovered marijuana oil, edible THC products and THC butter. Drug paraphernalia of a digital scale, plastic bags and plastic containers were also found in the home.

Along with endangering the welfare of children, Henson is being charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl and marijuana possession and intent to use drug paraphernalia.