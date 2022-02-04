Hazleton man faces drug charges after police investigation

According to police, Julius 'White Boy' Freeman was distributing fentanyl from the Capri Lounge in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man is behind bars after a drug investigation by police.

According to police, Julius “White Boy” Freeman was taken into custody on January 21 after an investigation by the Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division.

Police say that Freeman was distributing fentanyl from the Capri Lounge and surrounding area. During the investigation, Freeman allegedly sold several packets of the drug to confidential informants.

Freeman is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Freeman is currently being held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $200,000 bail.