Hazleton man charged with possession of child pornography

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While Hazleton Police were investigating a man for suspected child abuse they say they also uncovered seven photographs that are considered child pornography on his phone.

Police say, the initial investigation of Steven Tokash, 27 of Hazleton, began in April of 2019 with a report of child abuse. In December of 2020 officers were granted a search warrant for Tokash’s cell phone.

While reviewing the contents of the phone police say they found what they consider to be seven photographs of child pornography. According to police, these pictures were of prepubescent girls performing lewd acts on adult men and nude prepubescent girls.

Tokash was arrested on Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of Sherman Court in Hazleton, he is currently charged with child pornography.

Tokash’s is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $150,000.