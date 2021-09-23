Hazleton man charged with burglary

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police received a call from a business owner in Hazleton for reports of a burglary on Monday.

According to officials, Monday around 9:00 a.m., police were sent to the 300 block of West Spruce Street for reports of a store that was burglarized. The victim had video surveillance of the criminal in the store.

Then on Wednesday, the report states the victim saw the criminal, 29-year-old Brett Magula, walking around outside of the store and called police.

Police say they obtained the surveillance video and with still images, they were able to positively identify Magula as the criminal.

Magula is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft and is currently being held in Luzerne County Prison.

