HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man who, they say, delivered drugs to a woman that resulted in her death back in August of 2021.

Hazleton police say that in August of 2021 just before 5:00 p.m. they were sent to a home on the 1000 block of Seybert Street for the report of a 27-year-old woman who overdosed. Police say that multiple doses of Narcan were given to the woman, but she later died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.

The autopsy revealed that the woman died as the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to police. After further investigation officials say they found that 55-year-old Neal Forte had provided the fatal dose of fentanyl to the victim which led to her death.

On Monday police took Forte into custody on a warrant. He is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Forte was denied bail and is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.