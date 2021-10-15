Hazleton man arrested on multiple charges after robbery

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police have apprehended a suspect in a burglary that they say took place Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Peace Street on Thursday night around 8:30 for reports of a burglary. Police say, the suspect forcibly entered the victim’s home and took the victim’s cellphone by force.

According to police, the victim was able to give a description of the get-away car. Police were able to locate the car and conducted a traffic stop. Jusette Diaz-Moronta was found to be the driver and was taken into custody by police.

Diaz-Moronta is charged with burglary, robbery, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

