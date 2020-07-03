Hazleton man arrested on child sex charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Hazleton man is facing child sex charges after he was caught talking online to an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Police say 38-year-old Jesse Klick of Hazleton, started the online relationship over social media last month and coordinated a meet-up with the teen.

The online conversation discussed sexual acts he and the girl would do once they met up.

He was taken into custody Wednesday and is facing several felony charges including unlawful contact with a minor.

He was denied bail and is locked up in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.