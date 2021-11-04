Hazleton man accused of selling meth to police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police say they were able to apprehend a wanted man while acting under a different identity.

Hazleton police arrested 38-year-old Ricardo Medina of Hazleton on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m., after setting up a meeting where a police officer was acting as a person looking to buy methamphetamine.

Police say they had information that Medina was selling illegal narcotics and possibly in possession of firearms. Police deceived Medina into thinking they were a person looking to buy drugs.

Police and Medina set up a meeting spot on East Broad Street and in coordination with detectives, police say they were able to arrest Medina without incident.

Upon being taken into custody police say they found Medina to be in possession of eight grams of methamphetamine packaged in small amounts for distribution, an electronic incapacitation device/flashlight/club and a concealed black Taurus 9mm handgun with no ammunition.

Medina is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of an electronic incapacitation device and one count of a prohibited offensive weapon. He is being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $75,000 bail.