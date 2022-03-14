Hazleton license plate cameras help solve crime

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you are thinking about committing a crime in the city of Hazleton, you may want to think twice.

Hazleton officials say they are having great success in catching criminals, thanks to a new tool.

At the intersection of West Broad and Diamond Avenue in Hazleton is one of the nearly 50 license plate cameras set up around the city and in several nearby communities. The mayor insists the system is helping solve crimes in and out of the city.

“To make a safer city. We now know any vehicle that’s coming in and out of the city,” said Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

And that, Mayor Jeff Cusat says is helping police investigate crimes in the city. Nearly 50 cameras are located at key intersections and across points to the city.

“I think they are more successful than we ever thought of. In the last 30 days, 3.9 million photos were taken. We used it in 1,400 searches and over 480 list hits so far. It’s extraordinary,” explained Mayor Cusat.

"It will record license plates, it will take photos of the vehicles going by, it will have all the information run through NCIC stolen vehicle database and other known databases that are out there, and tell us if that person is wanted; if that vehicle is stolen," said Chief Brian Schoonmaker, Hazleton Police Department.







The cameras were installed in November and Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker says the system helped track down suspects driving a stolen vehicle, in a high-speed chase in the city in February.

“The individuals fled from the officers at a high rate they actually hit our police vehicle. Thankfully we are able to arrest them without any major injury to anyone,“ said Cheif Schoonmaker.

And according to court documents, helped state police file charges against a Hazleton Police Officer, Ladell Hannon, for allegedly setting an explosive device in Kline Township in December. The cameras allegedly helped troopers track Hannon’s vehicle on the way to and from the explosion site.

Craig and Villamare Budde are involved with neighborhood crime watch. For them these cameras just make sense.

“I’m hoping we’re in the hopes that this kind of makes people think before they do anything and enter this town and think before they act avoid committing these crimes,” said Villamarie Budde, Hazleton.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’s another tool on their belt,” said Craig Budde, Hazleton.

The camera system costs about $100,000 dollars a year and are funded with money from the American Recovery Act.