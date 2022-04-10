HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kids in Hazleton had a meet and greet with Peter Cottontail on Sunday.

The city of Hazleton’s Recreation Department hosted ‘A Hop Down the Bunny Trail’ at City View Park.

The kids received Easter treats along the way and had an opportunity to have their photos taken with Peter Cottontail himself.

“All the kids come out, everybody walks the trail, gets equal amounts of candy and treats and it ends with a trip to the easter bunny,” said Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Mayor Cusat says the turnout today was good, with about 300 kids participating.