HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local hero received some long overdue recognition.

Air Force airman first class Joe Galada Junior was presented with several awards for his service during the Vietnam War.

More than 50 people were in attendance at the ceremony in Hazleton.

The veteran was recognized for his accomplishments in multiple areas including Air Force good conduct and National Defense Service.

Galada Jr. vividly remembers his days of service.

“I was a crew chief on a F105 fighter, we worked 12 hours a day seven days a week no days off, got up in the morning and worked all day. Saluted the pilots off they took off dropped their bombs came back fixed the planes went for a couple of beers after work went to bed got up and did it all over again,” explained Galada Jr.

Galada Jr. was a resident of Beaver Meadows in Carbon County, he was 19 when he enlisted.