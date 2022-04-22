HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a traffic stop in Hazleton led to two arrests when the occupants of the car were found to have drugs on them.

According to police, on Tuesday just before 3:00 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop on a red SUV driven by a man who is known by police to have a suspended license. Police say he was traveling two other passengers, Levingston Fernandez-Jimenez, 22, Freeland, and Gene Hayes, 34 Brooklynn, NY.

Detectives say they had the trio under surveillance when they saw suspicious activity on East 2nd Street near Garibaldi Court. Detectives say they watched a “hand-to-hand transaction” take place between the three men and one unknown male.

During the stop, police say they noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view throughout the vehicle, a small baggie containing pills and a large bag containing packages of marijuana. Police say they got a search warrant for the car and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, cell phones, prescription medication, a small baggie containing cocaine, and numerous suspected blue fentanyl pills.

Hayes was charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Custodio Jimenez was originally detained but was released and not charged.

Fernandez-Jimenez was found to have a bench warrant for failure to appear at Luzerne County Court on previous drug charges. Officers took him into custody and he was found to be in possession of marijuana and US Currency. He is currently being held in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.