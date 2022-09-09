HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heavy police and fire fighting presence could be seen responding to the scene of a structure fire in Hazleton Friday night.

Officials have not released a statement yet, but the fire was reported to be on the 100 block of East Broad Street just two buildings down from Jimmy’s Quick Lunch, a local hotdog spot.

Courtesy of the Standard-Speaker

On the scene, firefighters reportedly cut out a ventilation hole for the smoke.

Eyewitness News is waiting for a response from the Hazleton Fire Department Chief.

There has been no word on possible injuries.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more information as it is made available.