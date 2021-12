HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The West Hazleton fire chief confirms they have determined where the fire started on Monday night at the Weis Supermarket.

According to West Hazleton Fire Chief Richard Sparks, a State Police Marshal determined the fire started in or near a rooftop HVAC unit.

However, it is unclear at this time as to the cause of the HVAC unit catching fire. This is an ongoing investigation we will update with the latest as it is released.