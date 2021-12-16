Hazleton family seeks answers for loved one struck in fatal hit and run

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County family says it has questions about the series of events that led to the deadly hit and run of a loved one.

Dionys Ramirez Moya, 24, from Hazleton, was struck and killed on I-81 on Friday, December 10th and the search for the driver of the hit and run vehicle continues.

His family says Moya, who had psychological challenges, was released from prison earlier that day.





The Moya family alleges that prison officials gave them incorrect information about the timing of his release and that misinformation may have been a contributing factor that started a chain of events that led to the fatal hit and run.

