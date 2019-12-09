Hazleton Eyes More Donations for PILOT Program

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Housing Authority made a PILOT payment to Hazleton City of $52,212 dollars.

Not for profit groups do not pay property taxes but they can make a “Payment in Lieu of Taxes” (PILOT).

Many not for profit groups take part in the program, others do not.

They say they provide jobs and other services to a municipality.

