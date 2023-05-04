HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a day one Luzerne County city has been waiting for. After nearly six years, Hazleton has exited Act 47, which means it’s no longer considered a “financially distressed municipality.”

It’s part of a statewide initiative by the Shapiro administration to reignite the economy across the commonwealth.

Hazleton was designated as distressed on September 12, 2017. Act 47 outlines procedures to stabilize municipalities undergoing financial distress in the state.

