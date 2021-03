HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Hazleton’s drive-thru Easter event has been moved to Tuesday, March 30 due to wind and rain expected on Sunday.

The event will take place at City View Park on South Poplar Street. It is free to the public and there will be more than 10 different vendors and organizations.

Guests will stay in their cars and receive Easter goodies and candy from their vehicles. The Easter bunny will also be present.