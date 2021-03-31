Hazleton domestic dispute investigation leads to drug-related arrest

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton Police say that while investigating a domestic dispute on Magnolia Street on Monday, March 22, they saw what they believed to be evidence of drug distribution at the residence and contacted detectives to further investigate.

23-year-old Christhyan Meledez-Santiago was arrested and charged with strangulation, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, simple assault and harassment among other related charges after Hazleton Police found him with three pounds of marijuana and other drugs/paraphernalia.

An unidentified female was also arrested during the investigation. She was found to have injuries indicating physical assault and was treated by paramedics.

Detectives say they found “more than three pounds of marijuana, over 100 grams of synthetic marijuana, 46 THC liquid vape cartridges, 32 packages of THC edibles, numerous drug processing/packaging materials, and $6,253.00 in US Currency.”