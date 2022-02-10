Hazleton ‘dealer’ arrested for 2 lbs of marijuana possession

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested who they say was a Hazleton “dealer” for the possession of two pounds of marijuana.

According to the Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Unit, investigators arrested Jariel Arias, 30 of Hazleton, on felony drug charges and several traffic violations during a traffic stop on West 22nd Street near Penn Court.

Police state surveillance was conducted at a residence that was known to have drug activity by investigators. Detectives say they watched a suspicious vehicle, parked in the roadway running for 45 minutes when Arias entered it with a purple laundry bag.

Officers pulled Aries over and advised him to roll down the window several times but he refused to comply. While interacting with Aries investigators stated the odor of marijuana was prevalent in the vehicle.

While police were observing Aries vehicle it was seen that the purple laundry bag was open and contained vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. Aries was then asked to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Hazleton Police Department

Investigators conducted a search into Aries vehicle, as a result, 2 pounds of marijuana were found. Aries did have a medical marijuana card however officials say the card does not “justify” such a large amount of controlled substance.

Arias was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and four traffic violations. He was arraigned, bail was set at $25,000 and Arias remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.