HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– On Thursday, May 12, the Hazleton City Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a rifle and a female screaming for help near the storage sheds on South Church Street.

According to Hazleton City Police, upon arrival, officers observed Anthony Andrews walking towards a wooded area. Police ordered Andrews to stop, but he ran into the woods.

Officers say Vanessa Zapotosky was located during the chase in the wooded area. Zapotosky was detained and officers continued their chase.





The release states that Andrews broke into an unoccupied for-sale vehicle and hid inside, but was later located and taken into custody.

According to the release, during a dispute between the two suspects, a rifle was fired in the direction of nearby businesses that had employees inside which created a substantial risk to human life.

According to police, the rifle in Andrews’ possession had an obliterated serial number that had been ground down or shaved from the weapon’s receiver.

Zapotosky has been charged with firearm offenses, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Andrews has been charged with firearm offenses, drug possession, resisting arrest, and other related charges. He was also found to have a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court on prior drug offenses.

Both remain in Luzerne County correctional facility to await further court proceedings.