HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ukrainian refugee relief efforts are continuing to expand across our region, the latest in Hazleton.

The people who are organizing this effort say they just had to do something to help the Ukrainian refugees. They say they just could not stand by and watch the tragedy unfold and not try to do something.

Images have moved people to take action all across our region Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homeland, fleeing the violence, Hazleton City Councilman Tony Colombo is helping organize a relief effort.

“I saw a little boy four to five maybe in a snowsuit on walking. He had no idea. Crying he had a little suitcase. No parents no surviving people with him I said we had to help these people,” stated Colombo.

Colombo and several other residents launched a Ukraine donation effort he reached out to Hazleton City officials and within days collection sites drop-off locations were being set up like this one in city hall.

“It’s a cause a lot of people had an interest in. We received several calls who wanted to participate in the event,” said Mayor of Hazleton Jeff Cuast.

“We’re trying to collect blankets we’re trying to collect some of those odd items you wouldn’t think about. Some healthcare products cleaning products they really need at this point,” explained Gary Perna, executive assistant to Mayor Cusat.

Donation sites are located throughout the city including at the Hazleton Integration Project. The organizers of this relief effort have done this kind of effort before to help victims of natural disasters but those efforts were centered within the united states this is very different.

“This was harder of a challenge basically we’ve done this before we were able to drive and here we go to go across the ocean,” explained Colombo.

Organizers of this relief effort have teamed up with a Philadelphia company that will deliver the supplies to Ukraine or countries that are taking in Ukrainian refugees. For more information go to Hazleton City’s website.