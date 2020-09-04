Hazleton City officials warn of alleged impostors trying to evict renters

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton City officials are issuing a warning for people who rent their homes, to be alert for anyone who might pose as a city building inspector in an effort to have them evicted.







Mayor Jeff Cusat tells Eyewitness News that the city tracked down one alleged imposter who turned out to be working for an out-of-town landlord. Cusat is concerned that the lifting of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium this week may lead to other similar attempts by people posing as city inspectors.

