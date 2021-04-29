Hazleton city officials say wheelchair accessible swing not stolen, just removed for repairs

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — City officials say a swing for special needs individuals that they reported stolen in Hazleton, wasn’t stolen after all.

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat says a DPW worker who’s been off on medical leave removed the wheelchair accessible swing late last year from Altmiller Playground because it was damaged.





The worker called city officials when he saw the news coverage about the swing being stolen to explain the situation. The swing was placed in a city garage and still needs to be repaired.

The community responded with a fund drive to replace it and the Hazleton Lions Club raised the initial funds for two wheelchair accessible swings. The funds donated this week will be returned.