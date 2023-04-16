HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly a dozen people are displaced after an apartment building fire in Hazleton.

Firefighters responded Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a duplex on fire at the 100 block of South Cedar Street.

There were initial concerns someone might be trapped, but everyone got out and there were no reported injuries.

Crews remained on the scene fighting the fire until about 9:30 p.m.

Hazleton Fire Chief Donald Leshko tells Eyewitness News the Red Cross is working to help the fire victims.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.